Eddie Murphy and the Changing Landscape of Entertainment

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles, earning praise for his contributions to film and comedy over five decades. Humorously, he questioned whether the award had gotten smaller, eliciting laughter from attendees.

In less celebratory news, French film icon Nathalie Baye, known for roles such as in Spielberg's 'Catch Me If You Can,' has passed away at 77. She died peacefully at her Paris home, marking the end of a stellar cinematic journey.

Meanwhile, Polish and Swiss venues have canceled Kanye West's concerts over his controversial antisemitic remarks, joining a growing list of venues distancing themselves from the troubled rapper.

(With inputs from agencies.)