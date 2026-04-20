Controversial Poster Sparks Social Media Outcry and Legal Action

A promotional poster depicting Lord Krishna alongside 'kuzhi mandi', an Arabian non-vegetarian dish, has sparked controversy in Kottakkal, leading to a case being registered by local police. The poster, allegedly created for two local restaurants, was widely circulated on social media, prompting a complaint from a local resident.

The case was registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, accusing unidentified individuals of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot. The Kottakkal police have announced that the owners of the Arabian Majlis and Raydhan restaurants will be summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

This incident mirrors similar cases in Cherthala and Mankada, where restaurant owners were arrested following the dissemination of provocative images. The tension escalated with the appearance of another controversial poster showing a Muslim man eating pork in front of a mosque, leading to additional legal actions.