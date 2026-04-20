High Court Orders Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Decision for Wrestling Legend

In a pivotal decision, the Bombay High Court has directed the Union government to reach a conclusion by May 4 regarding the posthumous awarding of the Padma Vibhushan to Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, a trailblazing Indian wrestler.

Khashaba Jadhav, who brought laurels to India by securing the nation's first individual Olympic medal, was posthumously awarded the Arjuna Award in 2001. However, the absence of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan has spurred legal action by the Kusteeveer Khashaba Jadhav Foundation.

Presided by Justices Madhav Jamdar and Pravin Patil, the court issued this directive as a result of persistent efforts by Jadhav's son. The case highlights a longstanding initiative to dignify Jadhav's substantial contributions to sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)