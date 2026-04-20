Celebration of Leadership: Naidu's Birthday with a Purpose

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed their birthday greetings to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The leaders expressed their hope for Naidu's good health and strong leadership.

Marking the occasion, Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari visited the Patamata Anna Canteen in Vijayawada. The Chief Minister chose to celebrate his birthday by supporting the less fortunate, serving breakfast to the beneficiaries at the canteen.

Bhuvaneswari contributed Rs 76 lakh to cover one day's operational costs of nearly 270 Anna Canteens, ensuring the provision of free meals. The gesture highlights the commitment to social welfare and community service.

(With inputs from agencies.)