'Cocktail 2' day 1 box office collection report card out

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Cocktail 2' opened to a great start at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which is directed by Homi Adajania, raked in Rs 14.10 crore (net) on day 1 in India.

"#Cocktail2 takes a super-strong start, opening in double digits... In fact, a double-digit Day 1 was crucial, since a strong opening generates optimism, creates positive perception and, in turn, helps the film build momentum over Saturday and Sunday. All eyes are now on the Saturday and Sunday business... One thing is certain: a BIG WEEKEND looks very much on the cards. #Cocktail2 [Week 1] Fri Rs 14.10 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Adarsh posted on X. The makers have also shared the opening figures. According to an Instagram post on Maddock Films, 'Cocktail 2' minted over Rs 24 crore on the release date (including overseas collections).

"Winning hearts from Day 1, thank you for all the love," the post read. A day ago, Kriti penned an emotional note expressing gratitude to her team and collaborators.

She wrote, "Need all the love and hugs because Fin-Ally its Cocktail 2 Day!! Ally, Kunal and Diya are yours. I hope you love them, feel their hearts and cherish them as much as we have!! Homi Adajania, I have loved being your Ally. Thank you for trusting me and giving me wings to fly beyond what I thought I could with this one! She's always gonna be close to my heart.. love you always!"She also expressed her love for her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, thanking them for making her "journey beautiful." "Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, I'm already missing you guys. Thank you for making this journey so beautiful & giving me the best memories for life!! Love you guys!! Luv Ranjan, I fell in love with the film instantly when you narrated! The characters, the humour, the graph, the story and what it says at the end.. you've made the perfect cocktail of all emotions and made it so today yet so rooted!" wrote Kriti Sanon.

She added, "@santha_dop you are so damn talented my friend! The way you have captured every frame is absolutely magical! My incredible team @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial There is no way I could have been Ally without you guys! Best team ever!" Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. (ANI)