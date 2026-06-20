'Never seen such surrender': Congress leader Pawan Khera criticises PM Modi's interaction with Trump, says it brought 'shame' and 'sadness'

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent interaction with US President Donald Trump, alleging that the Prime Minister projected weakness and failed to defend India's interests following the reported killing of three Indian sailors. Addressing a press conference, Khera said, "This week, we all, the entire country, and the whole world witnessed a very shameful sight. Our heads bowed in shame, at least for those whose hearts beat for India. In front of Donald Trump, Prime Minister Modi's eyes were lowered. His hands were shaking. He was sitting huddled on the sofa like this. And he was reading from a paper, saying 'Excellency, Excellency'."

Questioning the Prime Minister's use of the term, Khera said, "Even the interpreter, the one doing the translation, felt ashamed. He didn't translate it as 'Excellency'; he said 'Mr. President,' which is the standard way to address him. Who even uses 'Excellency' like that?" The Congress leader further alleged that the interaction did not reflect the stature of India and its leadership.

"It didn't look like a representative of 150 crore citizens was talking to a head of state. It felt like an agent of a company was talking to his owner. It brought great shame, great sadness, and great anger," he said. Drawing comparisons with former Prime Ministers, Khera said, "This is a free country. We have seen Indira ji, Rajiv ji, Narasimha Rao ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and Dr. Manmohan Singh. We have never seen anyone bow like this. We have never seen such surrender or such compromise. What we saw this week is something I don't think we will easily forget."

Referring to the deaths of three Indian sailors, Khera alleged that the United States had failed to express remorse. "Three of our unarmed citizen sailors were murdered by America in broad daylight. Our three innocent sailors were murdered by America just a few days ago. Not in the distant past, just a few days ago," he said.

He further added, "Donald Trump didn't even express regret. President Trump did not regret it, let alone apologise. Why would they? The 'agent' is sitting there huddled. Just pat the agent on the back, praise him, and he will be overjoyed. When nothing else was left, he said, 'Oh, sir, your skin is so good. What is the secret of your fair skin?' And our 'agent' was happy with just that." Continuing his criticism, Khera said, "Three of our citizens were killed, and you came back after just hearing praise for yourself? I heard you returned yesterday. Now, Marco Rubio has even scolded Jaishankar ji, telling him to stay in his limits. After being scolded, Jaishankar ji comes back strutting, and Modi saheb comes back after hearing praise for his skin. Did you go there just to hear praise for your skin?"

Questioning the government's approach to foreign policy, he said, "What kind of vanity is this? Why do you need an endorsement? Why do you need approval from Donald Trump? It's hard to believe that the government of the world's largest democracy returns so dishonoured. It's hard to believe, and it feels bad." Khera also criticised the Prime Minister over the use of prepared notes during the interaction.

"You are laughing 'khi-khi-khi' with the killers? Talking nonsense? Reading everything from slips? You are a 'Slips PM.' We already have 'Slips CMs' in our Rajasthan and Haryana. Now we have a 'Slips PM' who even has to look at a slip to say 'Excellency,'" he said. (ANI)