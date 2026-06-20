Pax Jolie-Pitt attends cousin's engagement celebration with Brad Pitt's family

Pax Jolie-Pitt continues to maintain a connection with Brad Pitt's side of the family, even as several of his siblings have recently moved away from using the Pitt surname. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the 22-year-old remains in contact with his paternal relatives and recently joined them for a family celebration.

"Pax still has a relationship with his dad's side of the family and continues to spend time with them," the source said, adding, "He recently joined his family as they went out to dinner and celebrated his cousin Sydney's engagement to Archimede Jerome." The gathering was reportedly attended by Brad Pitt's sister Julie Pitt Neal, niece Reagan Pitt and several other close family members.

Sydney announced her engagement on Instagram in March, writing, "I said yes (duh)." Despite those family connections, a second source told Page Six that Pax "doesn't have much of a relationship with Brad."

Pax's continued relationship with his father's relatives comes as several of his siblings have taken steps to distance themselves from the Pitt surname in recent years. His sister Zahara, 21, recently filed paperwork seeking to legally change her name from Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Jolie.

His older brother Maddox, 24, also filed legal paperwork last month requesting the removal of "Pitt" from his last name, citing personal reasons in court documents. Before the filing, Maddox had already begun using the name Maddox Jolie professionally, including in credits for the film 'Couture', where he worked as an assistant director and which starred Angelina Jolie.

In May 2024, Shiloh successfully petitioned a Los Angeles court to legally remove "Pitt" from her surname after turning 18. Meanwhile, Knox reportedly used the name Knox Jolie on his high school diploma after graduating from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Knox celebrated the graduation ceremony alongside Angelina Jolie, brother Pax, sister Zahara and twin sister Vivienne. Pax has also recently made public appearances with his mother and siblings.

He attended the Support+Feed Pickleball Invitational and Game Night in Los Angeles alongside Angelina Jolie and sister Shiloh, where the family participated in the charity event. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalised their long-running divorce in December 2024, ending more than eight years of legal proceedings after Jolie first filed for divorce in September 2016. (ANI)