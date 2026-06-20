Israeli fire kills five people in Gaza, including a child, medics say

At least five Palestinians, including a child, were killed in Israeli strikes and gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, with over 1,010 Palestinians killed since an October ceasefire.

Reuters | Israeli Strikes And Gunfire Killed At Least Five People | Updated: 20-06-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 16:31 IST
Israeli fire kills five people in Gaza, including a child, medics say
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Israeli strikes and ​gunfire killed at least five ​people, including a child, ‌in the ​Gaza Strip on Saturday, health officials said. An Israeli airstrike killed four Palestinians, including ‌two women and a child, in an apartment building in Gaza City, health officials said. The attack on the building in the ‌Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City destroyed the apartment and wounded several ‌other people, medics added.

In another incident, Israeli forces shot and killed a woman in Beit Lahiya town further north, said medics. The Israeli military did ⁠not ​immediately comment on ⁠either incident.

An October ceasefire may have halted major fighting between Hamas and Israel, ⁠but it has failed to end Israeli attacks. Gaza's health ministry said ​more than 1,010 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire ⁠since the ceasefire. Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants in Gaza over ⁠the ​same period.

Israel says its strikes are aimed at thwarting imminent attacks by Hamas and other militants. Hamas rarely ⁠discloses information about deaths of its fighters. Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked over ⁠how to ⁠proceed with the next stage of Trump's Gaza plan, which involves Hamas laying down its arms and ‌Israeli ‌withdrawals.

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