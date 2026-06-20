"I didn't want to be on set...": Elisha Cuthbert explains four-year acting hiatus

Elisha Cuthbert has opened up about the reason behind her four-year break from acting, revealing that family life took priority before she returned to the screen in Prime Video's romantic drama series 'Every Year After.' The actress, who plays Sue Florek in the series based on Carley Fortune's 'Every Summer After' books, recently reflected on stepping away from the industry during a recent interview, as per Deadline.

All eight episodes of 'Every Year After' are now available to stream. Explaining her decision to pause her acting career, Cuthbert said motherhood played a major role in her choice.

"I think after we had our second, I realised, because I had worked all through the first four years of our first child, and it was really hard to separate that mom from the working person I was," she explained, adding, "So, when we had our second, I just felt like I didn't want to waste any second of it and I didn't want to be on set," as quoted by Deadline. The actress added that spending time with her children became her primary focus during the hiatus.

"I just felt like I needed to be at home with the kids and I enjoyed every minute. And now that they're in school now full time, I feel like I have the space and the energy and the heart to kind of leave them and do it," Cuthbert said, as per Deadline. Developed for television by Amy B. Harris and Leila Gerstein, 'Every Year After' follows Percy, played by Sadie Soverall, and Sam, portrayed by Matt Cornett.

The story centres on two lifelong friends as they explore whether their first love was meant to become a lasting soulmate connection. Cuthbert is widely known for her performances in 'The Girl Next Door' (2004), 'House of Wax' (2005), '24' (2001-2010), 'Happy Endings' (2011-2013) and 'The Ranch' (2016-2020).

Before returning with 'Every Year After', her most recent screen appearances were in the 2022 films 'The Cellar' and 'Bandit'. With her new role marking the end of her extended break, Cuthbert says she now feels ready to balance work again as her children attend school full-time. (ANI)