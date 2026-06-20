Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon near Nabatiyeh
Lebanon's Hezbollah has vowed to defend its territory against any Israeli incursion, while maintaining its commitment to a ceasefire in the region.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Saturday that, while committed to a ceasefire, it would not hesitate to confront any attempt by Israel to seize territory in Lebanon.
The Iran-backed group added in a statement that it targeted Israeli troops that had advanced towards an area near Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon overnight.
ALSO READ
-
Israeli fire kills nine people in Gaza, including a child and journalist, medics say
-
Vance heads to Switzerland for Iran talks, hopes for progress on Lebanon
-
Israeli strikes kill at least 20 in Lebanon hours after ceasefire
-
Israeli fire kills nine people in Gaza, including a child, medics say
-
Israeli strikes kill at least 20 in Lebanon hours after ceasefire