Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon near Nabatiyeh

Lebanon's Hezbollah has vowed to defend its territory against any Israeli incursion, while maintaining its commitment to a ceasefire in the region.

Reuters | Lebanons Hezbollah Said On Saturday That | Updated: 20-06-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 16:43 IST
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon near Nabatiyeh
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

​Lebanon's ​Hezbollah ‌said on ​Saturday that, while ‌committed to a ceasefire, it would not ‌hesitate to confront any ‌attempt by Israel to seize ⁠territory ​in ⁠Lebanon.

The Iran-backed group added ⁠in a statement ​that it targeted Israeli ⁠troops that had ⁠advanced ​towards an area near ⁠Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon overnight.

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