Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon near Nabatiyeh

Lebanons Hezbollah Said On Saturday That

​Lebanon's ​Hezbollah ‌said on ​Saturday that, while ‌committed to a ceasefire, it would not ‌hesitate to confront any ‌attempt by Israel to seize ⁠territory ​in ⁠Lebanon.

The Iran-backed group added ⁠in a statement ​that it targeted Israeli ⁠troops that had ⁠advanced ​towards an area near ⁠Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon overnight.