Dolce & Gabbana draws on Sicilian holidays for summer 2027 men’s collection

Dolce & Gabbana's summer 2027 men's collection, "Vacanze Siciliane," drew inspiration from Sicily, featuring light fabrics, rich accessories, and a vibrant colour palette.

Reuters | Dolce Gabbana Drew On Sicily | Updated: 20-06-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 19:36 IST
Dolce & Gabbana draws on Sicilian holidays for summer 2027 men’s collection
  • Country:
  • Italy

Dolce & Gabbana drew on Sicily, one ​of the Italian fashion ​house’s key sources of ‌inspiration, for its ​summer 2027 men’s collection, presenting a wardrobe of light fabrics and rich accessories. The collection, titled “Vacanze Siciliane” (Sicilian Holidays), ‌was shown against a backdrop depicting the coast near the Sicilian town of Taormina, with shifting shades evoking different moments of the day and tall columns ‌incorporated into the set.

The show opened with models dressed in black before ‌moving quickly into a broader palette and closing with the full cast in total white. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana offered lightweight suits with perforated floral embroidery, denim trousers and jackets ⁠decorated with ​colourful, jewel-like appliqués, ⁠and shirts printed with postcard-style images and lemons.

Accessories played a central role, with large bags ⁠in leather and other materials, as well as a wide variety of shoes. “Sicily is ​the starting point: the source and soul of a house whose creative ⁠expression has always been shaped by the island’s light, culture, contrasts and craft,” the brand ⁠said ​in its press notes.

The luxury group, founded in 1985, is carrying out a debt renegotiation with banks. It has appointed in April Stefano Cantino ⁠as co-CEO alongside chief executive Alfonso Dolce, after designer and shareholder Stefano Gabbana ⁠stepped down as chairman ⁠earlier this year. The group said at the time that Gabbana's resignation from the role would have no impact ‌on his ‌creative activities.

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