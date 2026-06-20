Tennis-Sabalenka knocked out of Berlin semi-final by Pegula

World number one Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock defeat to American Jessica Pegula in the Berlin Open semi-finals, losing 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0.

Reuters | World Number One Aryna Sabalenka Of Belarus Suffered A Shock Defeat In Her Grasscourt Buildup To Wimbledon On Saturday | Updated: 20-06-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 21:05 IST
Tennis-Sabalenka knocked out of Berlin semi-final by Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka
  • Country:
  • Belarus

World number one Aryna ​Sabalenka of Belarus ​suffered a shock ‌defeat in ​her grass-court build-up to Wimbledon on Saturday, losing to American Jessica ‌Pegula 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0 in the Berlin Open semi-finals. The 28-year-old, who exited the French Open in the quarter-finals ‌to Russian Diana Shnaider, struggled to find her ‌rhythm after a slow start, and Pegula took the opening set following an early break.

After a rain delay, Sabalenka took ⁠the ​second-set tiebreak ⁠before Pegula reasserted control to race through the decider. All four of ⁠the Belarusian's Grand Slam titles — her most recent at ​the 2025 U.S. Open — have come on hard ⁠courts, and she is still chasing a first Wimbledon crown after ⁠three ​semi-final runs. She lost this year's Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina in three sets, ⁠a year after finishing runner-up to American Madison Keys.

Pegula, the ⁠2024 ⁠Berlin champion, will face either Czech Linda Noskova or the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in ‌Sunday’s ‌final.

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