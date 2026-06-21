Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz unless US imposes one
US President Donald Trump announced a 60-day toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz during an interim ceasefire with Iran, with US-imposed tolls as a potential future option.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Saturday that no toll will be charged for passage through the Strait of Hormuz during or after the 60-day interim ceasefire with Iran — unless the U.S. imposes one should peace talks fail.
"There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
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