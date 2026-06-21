Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz unless US imposes one

US President Donald Trump announced a 60-day toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz during an interim ceasefire with Iran, with US-imposed tolls as a potential future option.

Reuters | Us President Donald Trump Posted On Saturday That No Toll Will Be Charged For Passage Through The Strait Of Hormuz During Or After The Day Interim Ceasefire With Iran Unless The Us Imposes One Should Peace Talks Fail There Will Be No Tolls In The Hormuz Strait For Days During The Cease Fire Period | Updated: 21-06-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 01:04 IST
Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz unless US imposes one
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President ​Donald Trump ​posted on Saturday that ‌no toll ​will be charged for passage through the Strait ‌of Hormuz during or after the 60-day interim ceasefire with Iran — unless the U.S. ‌imposes one should peace talks fail.

"There ‌will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire ⁠Period, ​and ⁠there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day ⁠period has expired, unless they are imposed ​by and for the United States of ⁠America, should the deal not be completed, for ⁠services ​rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East ⁠for purposes of both past, present, and future ⁠reimbursement ⁠of costs," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026