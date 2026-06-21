Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz unless US imposes one

Us President Donald Trump Posted On Saturday That No Toll Will Be Charged For Passage Through The Strait Of Hormuz During Or After The Day Interim Ceasefire With Iran Unless The Us Imposes One Should Peace Talks Fail There Will Be No Tolls In The Hormuz Strait For Days During The Cease Fire Period

U.S. President ​Donald Trump ​posted on Saturday that ‌no toll ​will be charged for passage through the Strait ‌of Hormuz during or after the 60-day interim ceasefire with Iran — unless the U.S. ‌imposes one should peace talks fail.

"There ‌will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire ⁠Period, ​and ⁠there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day ⁠period has expired, unless they are imposed ​by and for the United States of ⁠America, should the deal not be completed, for ⁠services ​rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East ⁠for purposes of both past, present, and future ⁠reimbursement ⁠of costs," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.