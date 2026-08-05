Lock Upp: Shreya Kalra wins Netflix's captive reality show, defeats Shivangi Joshi in finale race

And the wait is finally over! The winner of Netflix's captive reality show 'Lock Upp' has been announced, and it's none other than Shreya Kalra who emerged victorious and lifted the coveted trophy on Wednesday night. The Top 5 finalists, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, and Shreya, battled it out for the coveted title, with contestants getting eliminated one after another as the finale race progressed.

The final face-off came down to Shreya and Shivangi Joshi. Based on votes from the hosts, former contestants, and special guests, Shreya secured the maximum votes and lifted the trophy. The competition was extremely close, with Shreya defeating Shivangi by a margin of just seven votes. The season premiered on June 27, bringing together 15 contestants who entered the lockup with three closely guarded personal secrets each. To secure their place in the competition, they had to reveal their hidden truths while facing a series of intense physical and mental challenges.

Shreya previously participated as a wildcard contestant on the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2020, where she was part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. During her stint on Lock Upp, Shreya was not only involved in intense clashes and heated arguments but also managed to form a few meaningful friendships along the way. She shared a close bond with fellow contestants Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri, making some memorable connections during her journey.

Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly, and Shreshta Iyer also participated on the show. (ANI)