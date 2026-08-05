UKMTO says it received a report of an incident off Yemen's Aden

​The ‌United Kingdom ​Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) ‌said on Wednesday it received a ‌report of ‌an incident 95 nautical miles southeast ⁠of ​Yemen's ⁠Aden.

It said the master ⁠of a ​tanker reported hearing a ⁠loud explosion in ⁠close ​proximity to the vessel, ⁠adding that all ⁠crew were ⁠safe.