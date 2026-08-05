UKMTO says it received a report of an incident off Yemen's Aden
A tanker vessel reported hearing a loud explosion near its location 95 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden, but all crew members are safe.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday it received a report of an incident 95 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden.
It said the master of a tanker reported hearing a loud explosion in close proximity to the vessel, adding that all crew were safe.
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