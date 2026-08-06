Wagner Moura and Greta Lee fight for survival in new thriller 'The Last House'

Netflix's new psychological thriller "The Last House" follows a family trapped inside their home, where they must work together to survive as supplies dwindle and a mysterious threat confines them.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 00:59 IST
Wagner Moura and Greta Lee fight for survival in new thriller 'The Last House'
  • Country:
  • United States

Greta Lee and Wagner Moura channel their ​inner survivalists to play a married couple ​trapped inside their home in "The Last House", ‌Netflix's new ​psychological thriller.

Speaking to Reuters, "Past Lives" actress Lee said portraying her character's emotional breakdown, and how it affects the bonds between spouses, parents and children, was among the ‌biggest challenges she encountered during filming. "We were lucky enough to work with an actual survivalist," she said. "It's incredibly inspiring to understand the real physiology of what happens to you."

Directed by "Now You See Me" and "Fast X" filmmaker Louis Leterrier, ‌the movie follows a family of four suddenly trapped inside their house with no way out. They ‌must work together as supplies dwindle and a mysterious external threat keeps them confined. The production was shot entirely inside a single house that deteriorates over time, mirroring the characters' unravelling. "The Secret Agent" star Moura called the set an engineering feat: "For the second part of ⁠the film, ​the way they managed ⁠to transform the house into sort of like an aquarium… I had never seen anything like that before."

Leterrier, who said he has worked ⁠on movies with budgets costing $400 million, admitted this was the most difficult film of his career. "I've done movies where literally ​I was jumping from a plane to another plane," he said. "(The Last House) was so, so difficult for ⁠everyone involved." Beyond the suspense, Leterrier said he wanted audiences to reflect on themes of consumerism and greed: "I like that people will be experiencing ⁠this ​movie at home…and then looking at their fridge…at their family, and be like, how long would we survive if this happened now?" He added that he and screenwriter Matthew Robinson drew on lessons from lockdown ⁠about how to "survive mentally, emotionally, and grow with your family."

Asked how he would fare if he were ⁠trapped at home, Moura joked, "That ⁠would be a disaster, really — I cannot fix anything." Lee seemed to agree, quipping that the "Narcos" star would be best off sticking to his day job. "The Last ‌House" will be ‌released on Netflix on Friday (August 7).

TRENDING

1
Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

United States
2
Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' inflation

Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' in...

United States
3
Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Ukraine
4
Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

The Four Governance Conditions That Determine Whether Urban AI Works

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026