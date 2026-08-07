A Russian court has issued a four-year suspended prison sentence to Dmitry Protopopov, head of Popcorn Books, on charges stemming from the sale of books featuring LGBT themes, according to the state TASS news agency.

Protopopov, who oversaw a publishing house known for its teenage and young adult literature, admitted his guilt and issued an apology to the court. Popcorn Books featured works like 'Summer in a Pioneer's Tie,' a popular narrative about two boys falling in love at a Soviet camp, a story that sold over 200,000 copies in its initial six months of release.

This legal action reflects President Vladimir Putin's ongoing campaign to reinforce Russia's image as a bastion of traditional moral values against what he deems a morally declining Western society, with Moscow categorizing the LGBT movement as extremist and its supporters as terrorists. Various Russian private companies face penalties for similar LGBT content dissemination.