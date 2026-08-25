Onam 2026: Guruvayur temple in Keralam gears up for grand Onam celebrations

Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur is gearing up for Onam celebrations as a large number of devotees thronged the temple on Uthradam day, marking the beginning of the main festivities in Keralam. The transition from the bustling Uthradam crowds to Thiruvonam is marked by devotional ceremonies at the temple.

The key events include the traditional Kazhchakkula offering, the Onappudava offering on Thiruvonam, and a special prasada feast expected to be served to around 10,000 devotees. State Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan participated in the traditional Kazhchakkula offering at Guruvayur Temple and described the occasion as a significant personal blessing.

"I consider it a great blessing to have been given the Devaswom portfolio and to have had the opportunity to offer the traditional Kaazhchakula before Guruvayurappan. I consider it one of the greatest blessings of my life," Muraleedharan said while interacting with the media. He also extended his greetings to Malayalis on the occasion of Uthradam and Thiruvonam.

"I also extend my heartfelt Uthradam and Thiruvonam greetings to all Malayalis. We will always remain grateful to the people for bringing us to power, and we will continue to work for their welfare," he said. Muraleedharan added that efforts would continue to improve the lives of people in the days ahead.

"Just as we have worked to make this Onam special, we will strive to make the days ahead equally better for the people. I request the people to extend their support and cooperation to us in this endeavour," he said. The main and most important day of Onam is Thiruvonam, which is the tenth and final day of the festival. It will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. (ANI)