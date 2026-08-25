Rameswaram temple: Over 1,000 women light 1,008 lamps in third prakaram

More than 1,000 women gathered at the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram to light 1,008 lamps in the temple's third prakaram on behalf of the Kanyakumari Vivekananda Kendra. The collective ritual brought together participants in traditional attire, who were seated in long rows along the grand temple corridor as they lit the lamps.

The gathering also featured devotional singing and floral offerings, highlighting an organised community spiritual event at the major Shiva pilgrimage site. The ceremony was held in the third prakaram, one of the distinctive corridors of the Ramanathaswamy Temple.

A total of 1,008 lamps were lit as part of the offering organised on behalf of the Kanyakumari Vivekananda Kendra. The number 1,008 holds significance in Hindu religious traditions and is commonly associated with sacred recitations and temple rituals.

At the Rameswaram temple, the large-scale lamp-lighting created a striking visual as rows of illuminated lamps stretched through the historic corridor. The Ramanathaswamy Temple is one of the prominent Shiva pilgrimage sites and is traditionally connected with the Ramayana. Its expansive corridors and temple architecture provided the setting for the collective observance, with more than a thousand women participating in the ritual.

Footage from the event shows the participants seated together along the third prakaram, with each woman taking part in lighting the lamps. The gathering also included devotional activities and floral offerings, adding to the ceremonial atmosphere. (ANI)