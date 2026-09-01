'Daayra' trailer: Alia Bhatt gives shout-out to her "favourite" 'Raazi' director, in awe of cast Kareena, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor Alia Bhatt could not resist praising director Meghna Gulzar after watching the trailer of her upcoming film 'Daayra', which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 10:10 IST
'Daayra' trailer: Alia Bhatt gives shout-out to her "favourite" 'Raazi' director, in awe of cast Kareena, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Actor Alia Bhatt (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Alia Bhatt could not resist praising director Meghna Gulzar after watching the trailer of her upcoming film 'Daayra', which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. In an Instagram Story, Alia gave a shout-out not only to Meghna but also to the cast.

"This cast + my favourite director...say no more (fire emojis)," she wrote. Notably, Alia has worked with Meghna Gulzar in 'Raazi', which hit the cinema halls in 2018. The film, based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, is a cross-border spy drama starring Alia as an Indian spy.

Coming back to 'Daayra', the film is all set to be released in theatres on September 18. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.

As per the makers, the movie is "inspired by true events." Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion.As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note. (ANI)

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