Sidharth Malhotra gorges on Bihar's famous dish Litti Chokha 

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia visited Bihar on Saturday to promote their upcoming film, The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 17:19 IST
Sidharth Malhotra gorges on Bihar's famous dish Litti Chokha 
Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Sidharth's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 19 (ANI): Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia visited Bihar on Saturday to promote their upcoming film, The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest. During their day-long promotional tour in Patna, the duo met with fans and also made a point to try the state's signature dish, Litti Chokha.

Sidharth also shared a photo of his Litti Chokha platter on Instagram. A day ago, Sidharth and Tamannaah were spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 20, where they met with superstar Salman Khan.

Sidharth even shared a picture with Salman from the sets, writing, "Salman sir ke saath Weekend ka Vaar aur gharwalon ke saath thodi mast. See you on Bigg Boss 20." ‘The Vvaan’ brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The film combines Indian folklore with fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film stars Sidharth alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as DOP and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026. (ANI)

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