Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Samir Ousman Alsheikh, a former Syrian official, was sentenced to 60 years in U.S. federal prison for conspiracy and torture under Bashar al-Assad's regime. Alsheikh, who led Adra Prison, was also found guilty of immigration fraud. His conviction marks a significant U.S. trial of a high-ranking Assad official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 05:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 05:46 IST
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

In a landmark decision, a U.S. judge sentenced ex-Syrian government official Samir Ousman Alsheikh to 60 years in prison for his role in torturing detainees in the notorious Adra Prison. The ruling represents one of the highest-profile convictions of a former Assad regime figure on American soil.

Alsheikh, age 74, faced charges of conspiracy and torture, stemming from his tenure as the head of Damascus Central Prison under President Bashar al-Assad. Additionally, he was convicted for deceiving U.S. immigration authorities to gain residency and attempt citizenship.

The sentence was delivered by U.S. District Judge Hernan Vera in Los Angeles, despite the defense's plea for leniency. Alsheikh's case is part of ongoing international efforts to address war crimes committed during the Syrian civil war, which saw the end of Assad’s regime in 2024.

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