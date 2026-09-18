Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Disney contends that President Trump's threats against broadcast networks compel a U.S. judge to block early FCC reviews of its ABC station licenses. They argue FCC Chair Carr's actions, aligned with Trump's directives against free speech, threaten journalistic independence and raise concerns about governmental control over broadcasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 05:36 IST
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Disney is urging a U.S. judge to curb an early review of its ABC station licenses by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The company argues that FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s actions align with President Trump’s directives targeting critical news coverage.

In a court filing, Disney and ABC argued that Carr's implementation of Trump’s orders, although improper, highlights the potential repercussions of defying the president. The company pointed to Trump's calls to revoke licenses over unfavorable coverage and his grievances against network commentators.

Broadcasting licenses depend on FCC approval to utilize public airwaves, and Disney claims that Carr is adhering to Trump’s retaliatory demands, thereby penalizing broadcasters for exercising their free speech rights.

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