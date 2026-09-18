Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy
Disney contends that President Trump's threats against broadcast networks compel a U.S. judge to block early FCC reviews of its ABC station licenses. They argue FCC Chair Carr's actions, aligned with Trump's directives against free speech, threaten journalistic independence and raise concerns about governmental control over broadcasting.
Disney is urging a U.S. judge to curb an early review of its ABC station licenses by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The company argues that FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s actions align with President Trump’s directives targeting critical news coverage.
In a court filing, Disney and ABC argued that Carr's implementation of Trump’s orders, although improper, highlights the potential repercussions of defying the president. The company pointed to Trump's calls to revoke licenses over unfavorable coverage and his grievances against network commentators.
Broadcasting licenses depend on FCC approval to utilize public airwaves, and Disney claims that Carr is adhering to Trump’s retaliatory demands, thereby penalizing broadcasters for exercising their free speech rights.
ALSO READ
-
FCC Clears Path for Foreign Investment in Paramount-WBD Deal Amid Concerns
-
FCC's Green Light for Paramount's Foreign-Backed $110B Mega-Merger
-
Paramount-WBD Merger: Balancing Foreign Investment & National Security
-
Middle East Tensions Threaten Global Oil Supplies
-
Withdrawal of ICE Director Nomination: A Surprise Turn