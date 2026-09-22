Kashi to host ‘Namo Seva- Untold Stories’; Amit Shah to welcome Seva Sankalp Yatra on October 7

Varanasi will host a special theatrical presentation, ‘Namo Seva- Untold Stories’, as part of the BJP’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, with the stated aim of presenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public-service journey through acting, music and dialogue.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 13:59 IST
Kashi to host ‘Namo Seva- Untold Stories’; Amit Shah to welcome Seva Sankalp Yatra on October 7
Pradeep Agrahari, BJP Metropolitan President of Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Varanasi will host a special theatrical presentation, ‘Namo Seva- Untold Stories’, as part of the BJP’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, with the stated aim of presenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public-service journey through czd dialogue. According to Pradeep Agrahari, BJP Metropolitan President of Varanasi, the programme will depict what he described as the “untold stories” of PM Modi’s 25 years of service, struggle and governance.

He said the initiative will include street plays as well as a larger stage presentation in an auditorium. “The 25 years of hard work that he did for the country. How to bring happiness to the lives of 140 crore Indians. The story of his continuous service, Namo Gatha, will be broadcast through the Nukkarnatak,” Agrahari said while speaking to ANI.

He added that 30 street plays will be staged in every assembly constituency, while a major theatrical presentation will be organised in an auditorium for an audience of around 1,000 to 2,000 people. “So, all his stories, which are unheard stories, it is a medium to spread them to the public,” Agrahari said.

The programme is part of events being organised to mark the completion of 25 years of PM Modi’s public life. He also referred to the planned ‘Seva Sankalp Yatra’, which is scheduled to conclude in Kashi on October 7.

According to the information provided, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kashi on October 7 and welcome the yatra. Agrahari also mentioned an air show in Kashi on October 25, saying it is expected to draw people from India and abroad. (ANI)

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