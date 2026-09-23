Artist carves Surat's smallest Ganesh idol on pencil tip

As Ganeshotsav festivities sweep across the country with grand pandals and towering statues, one extraordinary creation in Gujarat's Surat is captivating devotees by proving that devotion finds many manifestations.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 23:09 IST
Artist carves Surat's smallest Ganesh idol on pencil tip
Miniature Ganpati on pencil tip (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As Ganeshotsav festivities sweep across the country with grand pandals and towering statues, one extraordinary creation in Gujarat's Surat is captivating devotees by proving that devotion finds many manifestations. Patel Mayank Dineshbhai, a young local artist, has created Surat’s "smallest Ganesha idol", measuring a microscopic 6 millimetres - crafted entirely on the tip of a pencil.

While public conversation during the festival usually revolves around massive installations competing for height, Mayank’s micro-sculpture has quickly become a prime centre of attraction for its intricate craftsmanship and intense detail. The idea for the micro-art was born two years ago during a simple experiment. "This idea came to me two years ago when I carved the alphabet of my name on a pencil tip. After that, I thought: could an idol of Lord Ganesha also be made the same way? I tried to make it, and it finally came together," Mayank told ANI.

Bringing the 6mm Lord Ganesha to life was no simple task. The delicate sculpting process required relentless precision, steady hands, and absolute devotion. "It took me five days of hard work and deep concentration to make it. It needed immense focus," Mayank shared, reflecting on the challenging process of shaping such fine features.

In keeping with traditional festival customs, Mayank will fulfil the ritual of visarjan by immersing the entire pencil after completing the worship. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

How OpenAI, Meta and Mistral Frame AI as Thinker, Helper and Future Superintelligence

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026