"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts

Actor Sean Gunn has proclaimed himself “retired” from doing the on-set motion capture for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character Rocket Raccoon, reported Variety. 

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 15:00 IST
"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts
Actor Sean Gunn (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sean Gunn has proclaimed himself “retired” from doing the on-set motion capture for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character Rocket Raccoon, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the actor explained that he feels he’s aged out of standing in for the Marvel character due to the physical demands of contorting himself into the shape of the small animal.

“Since I’ve turned 50 a couple of years ago, I am retired from playing Rocket. Not that they’ve called. But if they did, I don’t think that I could do the motion reference anymore for Rocket. I think I’m too old,” said Sean Gunn in a recent episode of The Brandon Davis Show, as quoted by Variety. The actor further explained that he will not be able to play the character because of his feet rather than his knees.

“Everyone thinks it’s my knees, but it’s really my feet and my ankles. I’m in a catcher’s crouch, and I’m pivoting a lot on my points of contact with the ground. I’m doing a lot of pivoting in my ankles and feet. And over the years, I think it had a little bit of an effect on my physiology. It hurts after a while,” said Gunn, as quoted by Variety. According to the outlet, while Bradley Cooper famously voiced the character, it was Gunn who performed the aforementioned on-set motion capture for the animated raccoon. Gunn did this for the character in all three of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies, the first of which premiered in 2014.

The sequel, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' followed in 2017 and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' premiered in 2023. On-screen, Gunn also played the Marvel character Kraglin Obfonteri in 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.' (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

How OpenAI, Meta and Mistral Frame AI as Thinker, Helper and Future Superintelligence

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026