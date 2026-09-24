"Kem Cho Ahmedabad," says Diljit Dosanjh as tickets for his Aura India Tour go live from Sep 28

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is super excited to bring his Aura tour to India with a grand show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The concert is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2026. On Thursday, the 'GOAT' hitmaker revealed the ticket booking details for the fans.

Tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow, with a RuPay Credit Card Pre-Sale for Diljit Dosanjh’s 2026 Aura World Tour beginning September 28th, 2026, at 12 Noon (PM). General On-Sale of tickets goes live at 2 PM on October 1st, 2026, on the platform. Commenting on his homecoming tour, Diljit Dosanjh said, "Duniya da sabton vadda stadium India de vich hai te gore group ne ohnu sell out kitta respect for them. India de vich sabton vadda stadium hove te Panjabi uthe na aun eh taan phir ho nahi sakda.”

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow said, “Diljit Dosanjh has built a rare connection with audiences that transcends language, geography and generations, and the Aura World Tour is a powerful expression of that journey. Bringing the tour to India, and to the world’s largest stadium, is a significant milestone and a mark of evolution for live entertainment in the country. For fans, this is an opportunity to experience an artist they have made their own, at a scale that reflects the energy, pride and the sense of community he inspires. We’re delighted to partner with Live Nation to bring this landmark performance to Ahmedabad and look forward to welcoming audiences for a truly memorable night.” Diljit announced Indian leg of the tour during his historic concert at UK's Wembley Stadium on September 12.

The Ahmedabad show will mark another milestone in Dosanjh’s career, as he becomes the first Indian artist to headline a solo concert of this magnitude at the world’s largest stadium, further marking a defining moment in the evolution of Indian artists on the global stage. (ANI)