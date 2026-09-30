‘Salman bhai ne bola na…’: Farah Khan asks paparazzi not to click her from inappropriate angles

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently had a message for the paparazzi as she asked them not to click her from inappropriate angles. During a recent outing in Mumbai, Farah reminded photographers of Salman Khan’s recent warning against taking pictures of celebrities from behind.

Salman had called out the paparazzi for clicking actors in uncomfortable ways during an episode of Bigg Boss 20. In a video circulating on social media, Farah was seen questioning photographers about their presence. When they told her that they had come to click her pictures, she appeared unimpressed and asked them not to take pictures from behind.

Reminding them of Salman’s recent remarks, Farah said, “Salman bhai ne bola na peeche se nahi lene ka, turn karo, turn karo (Salman bhai told you not to click from behind. Turn your camera).” Salman had recently spoken about the issue on Bigg Boss 20, calling out photographers for taking pictures of actresses from angles that make them uncomfortable.

During the episode, the actor spoke about how several female celebrities have faced such situations and questioned why photographers continue to take such pictures despite knowing that many actors are uncomfortable with them. "Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it. Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain ‘Pehchaano ye kaun hai?’,” he added.

“I am saying all this to girls agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, ‘Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.’ Disgusting people! What is this mentality?” Salman added. (ANI)