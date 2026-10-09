"I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks": Prince Harry reveals mental health after Canada move 

Six years after the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, temporarily moved to Vancouver, Canada, with wife Meghan Markle and now-7-year-old son Archie as part of their step away from their royal duties, he shared insight into struggling with his mental health at the time, reported E! News. In an interview for MasterClass, in Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, Prince Harry shared that the transition to a slower pace of life was initially jarring, which eventually led to depression.

"We moved to Canada to get some space away from everything, just to be able to think away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline. Within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash—something that I'd never experienced before," he admitted. "It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house," said Prince Harry, as quoted by E! News. "I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks. I felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline," added Prince Harry, as quoted by E! News.

After nearly six years in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to Britain with their two children in the coming weeks, according to E! News. Harry and Meghan continue to live as non-working royals and will remain private individuals after moving back to Britain.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK after spending several years in the US, updates about changes in their personal lives have been making rounds on social media. The latest reports suggest that the couple has moved their children, Archie and Lilibet, to a new school amid ongoing security concerns.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE, “The decision for the children to move schools was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.”