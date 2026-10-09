Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 21:35 IST
Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail

British counter-terrorism police said ​on Friday that ​two Latvian men ‌who were ​arrested on Thursday inside a Royal Air Force base in eastern ‌England that is used by US forces had been released on bail. The police said the men, aged 32 and ‌36, had been freed with strict conditions, while an ‌investigation continues.

The arrests came weeks after a suspected plot targeting another British airbase used by the US military, Fairford, raised concerns about ⁠security ​at military ⁠sites across Britain. Police said there was nothing so far to ⁠suggest the incident at RAF Molesworth was linked to the ​suspected plot against RAF Fairford in western England, which has ⁠been used by the US military to launch missions against Iran.

"A ⁠key ​line of enquiry remains to identify any potential motivation behind why the men were at that ⁠location, and this includes whether it may be connected to ⁠any criminal ⁠activity," said Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, which is leading the ‌investigation.

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