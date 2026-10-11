"And she said, 'Is it you? Is it you?...": Andrew Garfield recalls emotional Spider-Man fan encounter in hotel elevator

Andrew Garfield has recalled an emotional encounter with a Spider-Man fan who was left teary-eyed after unexpectedly finding herself sharing a hotel elevator with the actor who portrayed the iconic superhero.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 20:35 IST
"And she said, 'Is it you? Is it you?...": Andrew Garfield recalls emotional Spider-Man fan encounter in hotel elevator
Andrew Garfield (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Andrew Garfield has recalled an emotional encounter with a Spider-Man fan who was left teary-eyed after unexpectedly finding herself sharing a hotel elevator with the actor who portrayed the iconic superhero. Speaking to People magazine, the 43-year-old actor recounted the chance meeting during a layover in Denver, where he was staying at an airport hotel.

Garfield said he entered an elevator and found himself alongside a few young women attending a conference at the hotel. One of them, who was wearing a Spider-Man T-shirt, appeared stunned when she recognised him. "She looked at me like I was some kind of mirage," Garfield recalled, adding, "And she said, 'Is it you? Is it you? … Are you Spider-Man?'"

Garfield responded with humour, acknowledging his association with the superhero character. "I was like, 'I once was when I was younger, yes. Twice was, three times was,'" he said, as cited by People magazine.

The actor played Peter Parker in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012) and its 2014 sequel, before returning to the role in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021). According to Garfield, the unexpected encounter left the fan "a little bit teary-eyed".

Despite her surprise, the two shared what he described as a "lovely conversation" before he stepped out of the elevator. "She was very cool. She was very chill, but she was sweet, very, very sweet. She was very cool. She was very chill, but she was sweet, very, very sweet. And I left the elevator and I turned the corner and I just heard a delightful kind of squeal coming from the elevator as it went down or up flights or up levels,” Garfield recalled.

Andrew Garfield’s next major upcoming project is the highly anticipated biographical comedy-drama Artificial, scheduled to hit US theatres on December 25, 2026. (ANI)

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