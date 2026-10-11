Ukraine is awaiting details of ceasefire proposals from US, Zelenskiy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was waiting for the details of an energy ceasefire with Russia announced by US President Trump on Sunday, but that Ukraine supported such an agreement. "Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well. We are awaiting details from the American side," Zelenskiy said in a post on the Telegram app, noting that he had just discussed Trump's announcement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finnish President Alex Stubb.
"For our part, Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace," Zelenskiy said.