Ukraine is awaiting details of ceasefire proposals from US, Zelenskiy says

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 21:23 IST
Ukraine is awaiting details of ceasefire proposals from US, Zelenskiy says

President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ​he was ‌waiting for ​the details of an energy ceasefire with Russia ‌announced by US President Trump on Sunday, but that Ukraine supported such an agreement. "Ukraine ‌supports the ceasefire, and it is ‌important that Russia support it as well. We are awaiting details from the American side," ⁠Zelenskiy ​said in ⁠a post on the Telegram app, noting that ⁠he had just discussed Trump's announcement ​with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Canadian ⁠Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finnish President Alex ⁠Stubb.

"For ​our part, Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection ⁠of lives, and the decisions needed to end ⁠the ⁠war and guarantee lasting peace," Zelenskiy said.

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