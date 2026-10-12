“I’m a fan making that movie”: Shawn Levy on upcoming ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

Director Shawn Levy has teased his upcoming film ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’, starring Ryan Gosling, saying he approaches major franchise projects as a fan of the worlds he brings to the screen, according to People. Speaking to People at the A Sense of Home NYC Gala on September 23, which raises funds for youth ageing out of foster care, Levy, 58, joked about his upcoming project, describing it as a “small little niche art film”.

“I’m working on this small little niche art film called Star Wars, and that’ll be out next May,” he said. Levy, known for directing films such as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and ‘Free Guy’, said his enthusiasm for established franchises plays an important role in his approach to filmmaking, as per the outlet.

“When I make a Marvel movie, I’m a Marvel fan making that movie. When I’m making Star Wars, I’m a fan making that movie,” Levy said. ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ is an original standalone story featuring Gosling, 45, as Kade Auberon, a cynical pilot who becomes involved in a high-stakes mission to protect a young boy, played by Flynn Gray. Set approximately five years after the events of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, the film will expand the franchise with a new story and characters.

Levy had previously spoken about Gosling’s contribution to the project, describing the actor as both a creative inspiration and an active collaborator. “Some actors are great muses, right? Some actors are just amazing on screen, and you’re inspired telling that story. The thing about Gosling is he’s a great muse and he’s inspiring, but he’s also a great partner,” Levy told People in August.

“He thinks like a full spectrum creative,” Levy continued. “He’s an artist. He’s an incredible actor, but he’s also thinking about the lighting, the fabric on the wall. He’s noticing everything.” Gosling is also serving as an executive producer on the film, alongside Levy and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Reflecting on his career, Levy said he particularly enjoys making films that bring families together. The filmmaker, who shares four daughters with his wife, Serena Levy, said family-oriented storytelling has remained an important part of his work, including films such as ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ and the ‘Night at the Museum’ series. “I sort of came up making movies that were family films, right?” he said.

“I love making stories about and for families. I like creating entertainment that brings people together and brings families together,” Levy added. Levy also discussed ‘Stranger Things’, the Netflix series he helped develop with Matt and Ross Duffer, highlighting its appeal across generations.

He described the number of people who watch the series with family members as his “personal favorite aspect” of the show, according to People. “Kids with their parents and with their grandparents — so any opportunity to create family units, to create connective tissue, I think that’s a privilege,” he told People.

‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ is scheduled to release in theatres on May 28, 2027. (ANI)