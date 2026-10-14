"Incredible experience": Foreign diplomats marvel at Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations, visit iconic pandals

By Ujjwal Roy Amid the grandeur of Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata, which have drawn significant crowds and international visitors, the city is welcoming foreign delegates eager to experience its rich artistic, cultural and religious heritage.

Parthiv Neotia, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce who hosted the delegates, expressed hope that their experience of the festival would leave a lasting impression and inspire them to share the essence of Kolkata’s celebrations in their home countries. Among the iconic pandals that the foreign delegates visited were Alipore Sarbojonin, Ballygunge Cultural Association, and the Rajdanga Amra Sabai Club.

Antonio Enrico Bartoli, the Ambassador of Italy to India, spoke to ANI and shared, "It's my second time. I think it's an incredible experience—an experience of the crowd, the devotion, and at the same time the curiosity to see the creativity expressed in the different pandals. So I definitely wanted to come back. I think it's one of the deepest expressions of the relationship with spirituality, but there is also a very artistic... It's like a sacred carnival... I think we have common heroes and we have common values..." Bernard Lynch, Consul-General of Australia in Kolkata, added, "It's my first time at Durga Puja, so it's really amazing... Indian culture is so rich. There's so much to know and understand. I'm just at the beginning of my journey... Kolkata has a very rich cultural tradition, and I'm enjoying getting to know it... India is a great ancient civilisation..."

Marisa Louisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, shared that he inaugurated a pandal. "...On Sunday, I had a sneak preview because I was there to inaugurate a pandal where a Dutch artist was also involved. I could already experience the wonderful atmosphere, the vibe, the dancers, the music. It was really wonderful. And now we're here to see a few more. We're looking forward...,” she said.

May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, spoke about having visited three pandals in Kolkata. "This is the third Pandal I am visiting tonight. It's amazing. The variety is great, and beautiful artwork is all over... I've been in India for three years now, and there's so much variety in the culture and so many new things to see, so many new things to learn. So I like it a lot... There is a long way from Norway to Bengal, but I think what unites us the most is the ocean. Norway is a coastal country with a lot of coasts, and Kolkata is also close to the coast..." she said.

Parthiv Neotia, who hosted the foreign delegates, said, "People from so many countries have come to witness Durga Puja, and I hope they truly enjoy experiencing the local art, culture, and religion. I hope they go back to their home countries, share their experiences with others, and that even more people return next year to experience it for themselves..." The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)