YouTube to label AI-Generated songs across its platforms to increase “transparency”

With AI becoming increasingly common across industries, including the music industry, it’s getting harder to tell whether a song is original or AI-generated. To make things clearer and avoid confusion, YouTube will now label AI-generated songs across its platforms.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 09:33 IST
YouTube to label AI-Generated songs across its platforms to increase “transparency”
YouTube logo (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Los Angeles [US], October 15 (ANI): With Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming increasingly common across industries, including music, it’s getting harder to tell whether a song is original or AI-generated. To make things clearer and avoid confusion, YouTube will now label AI-generated songs across its platforms.

As per Variety, in a blog post, YouTube said, “Generative AI is opening up new ways for artists to create, experiment, and share music. As these tools evolve, our listeners have told us they want transparency when they’re hearing an AI-generated track.” The labels began rolling out across YouTube Music on Wednesday, and it will soon expand to the main YouTube platform. The markers will apply to songs on YouTube, through its own detection tools and those made by its music partners, which it deems were “created primarily using generative AI".

YouTube’s move comes as several music streaming platforms are taking steps to identify AI-generated music. Apple Music announced in August that it would introduce “Made by AI” labels for songs later this year, while Spotify plans to label artist profiles that appear to be AI-generated as “AI Personas". Tidal, meanwhile, has pledged to label AI-generated tracks and prevent them from earning royalties, as per Variety. A collection of groups representing musicians and the music industry at large—including the RIAA, IFPI, the Grammys and SAG-AFTRA—also banded together over the summer to advocate for a new labelling programme to indicate whether a song was produced with AI, urging them to use “AI-Generated” or “AI-Assisted” indicators. (ANI)

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