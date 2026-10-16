J-K: Srinagar woman turns love for cooking into cloud kitchen venture

From preparing meals for family and friends to running her own cloud kitchen, Syed Urnaib is turning her passion for cooking into an entrepreneurial journey in Srinagar, with a vision to expand her business, empower women and generate employment opportunities. An M.Com graduate from the University of Kashmir, Urnaib spent several years in Saudi Arabia, where she also worked at a school. After returning permanently to Kashmir, she began exploring her long-standing passion for preparing and serving homemade food, encouraged by the appreciation she received from family and friends.

"Cooking was my passion. I loved cooking, serving food to people and preparing different dishes. I could not explore myself at the right time, but, thankfully, after a gap of 12 years following my marriage, I got an opportunity to do something in life," Urnaib told ANI. What began with small orders from people in her personal circle gradually expanded through word-of-mouth recommendations. A friend who entrusted her with catering for a party of around 150 people became a turning point in her journey.

As demand increased, her home kitchen could no longer accommodate the growing volume of orders. She eventually decided to establish Urnaib's Eatery as a dedicated cloud kitchen. Initially investing around Rs 50,000 from her own pocket, Urnaib reinvested her earnings into the business. She also took up part-time and full-time work to support its growth and obtained loans to develop the venture.

"Whatever I earned, I reinvested in the business. It was my dream to have my own brand and cloud kitchen," she said. Urnaib's Eatery offers customised food orders, including chicken biryani, roasted chicken, shami kebabs, platters, bakery products, cakes and desserts. The kitchen also prepares traditional dishes such as harissa and nadru-based preparations, with orders accepted through social media and phone calls.

Emphasising freshness, she said the kitchen operates on a pre-order basis to ensure food is prepared fresh for customers. The business currently employs four to five people, including permanent and part-time workers. Urnaib hopes to expand across Srinagar and eventually other parts of India.

Her message to aspiring women entrepreneurs is simple: "Whatever your passion is, whether tailoring, baking, cooking, art or calligraphy, take the first step and start working towards it. Success does not come immediately; it takes time. You may fail many times, but never give up." For Urnaib, the journey is not merely about building a food business but also about encouraging women to become financially independent and helping others transform their skills into sustainable livelihoods. (ANI)