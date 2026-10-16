The Price of Global Dependence: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Ambitions Face a Persistent Inflation Threat

Global supply chain disruptions may be temporary, but their impact on prices can endure long after shipping bottlenecks ease and international trade flows recover. New research examining Saudi Arabia reveals how external supply shocks generate persistent wholesale price pressures, exposing vulnerabilities in an economy pursuing ambitious industrial diversification.

The study, titled "Global Supply Chain Shocks and Inflation in a Diversifying Oil Economy: Sustainability Implications for Saudi Arabia," was published in the journal Sustainability. Authored by Reem Alshagri and Basmah Mohammed Attowaim of King Saud University, alongside Jawaher Binsuwadan of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, it examines how international supply disruptions influence domestic inflation across key economic sectors.

Using monthly data from January 2014 to March 2026, the researchers found that global supply chain shocks significantly increased wholesale inflation across most product categories. The strongest immediate effects generally appeared three to five months after disruptions, while cumulative price increases persisted even after the initial inflationary pressure weakened.

The findings expose a critical challenge for Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 diversification programme: expanding domestic industrial capacity cannot fully insulate economic growth from volatile international supply networks when essential production inputs remain dependent on global trade.

The inflation trap: Why easing supply disruptions do not restore old prices

Inflation is commonly associated with monetary conditions, oil prices, exchange rates and domestic demand. However, disruptions to international supply chains introduce another source of instability by increasing the costs of transporting, producing and obtaining essential goods.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how interruptions in manufacturing, labour availability and international logistics could generate widespread price pressures. Production delays, shipping congestion, raw material shortages and rising freight expenses increased costs throughout interconnected commercial networks.

Saudi Arabia faces a distinctive exposure to these disruptions. Although it is a major petroleum exporter, its economy imports substantial quantities of industrial inputs, machinery and consumer goods. International trade represented approximately 62% of gross domestic product in 2023, highlighting its extensive integration into global markets.

Such dependence becomes particularly consequential as the country expands manufacturing and other non-oil industries. Industrial diversification requires reliable access to equipment, intermediate products and raw materials, making international supply reliability an important component of domestic price stability.

To examine these relationships, the researchers analysed Saudi Arabia's wholesale price index alongside the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index developed by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Their statistical framework also incorporated oil prices, real interest rates and exchange-rate movements.

Unlike consumer inflation indicators, wholesale prices capture changes in the costs of goods before they reach final consumers. This approach allows researchers to identify how international disruptions affect agricultural products, mineral resources, food-related manufacturing and industrial equipment.

The analysis employed structural vector autoregression and local projection models, two approaches for tracing how economic variables respond over time to identified shocks. Both produced broadly consistent evidence of positive inflationary responses across most wholesale categories.

A particularly important distinction emerged between declining inflation and declining prices. Although the estimated inflationary impulse became statistically insignificant over longer horizons, cumulative effects remained positive across several sectors.

Consequently, the easing of supply chain pressure does not necessarily reverse earlier price increases. Businesses may continue facing higher wholesale costs even when the original disruption no longer produces significant additional monthly inflation.

Minerals, food and machinery reveal where global shocks hit hardest

The study uncovered substantial differences in how individual sectors respond to international supply disruptions. Ores and minerals experienced the strongest proportional cumulative increase, approaching 1.4% following a one-standard-deviation positive shock to global supply chain pressure.

Agricultural and fishery products also proved particularly sensitive, registering a cumulative response of approximately 1.1%. Food products, beverages, tobacco and textiles recorded an increase of around 0.91%, while metal products, machinery and equipment experienced a response approaching 0.88%.

These differences reflect the varied exposure of production activities to international markets. Mineral and industrial supply chains can depend heavily on imported raw materials, specialised equipment and transportation services, while agricultural supply chains face vulnerabilities associated with food imports and distribution networks.

The researchers noted that capital and intermediate goods accounted for approximately 70.6% of Saudi Arabia's imports during the first quarter of 2026. Such dependence provides a plausible channel through which international shipping delays, freight costs and input shortages translate into domestic production expenses.

However, the sectors experiencing the largest percentage increases were not necessarily those exerting the greatest influence on overall wholesale inflation. Their relative importance within the economy's price index substantially changed the picture.

Ores and minerals accounted for just 0.6% of the wholesale price index despite experiencing the strongest proportional response. Metal products, machinery and equipment represented 39.7%, while food products, beverages, tobacco and textiles accounted for another 17.3%.

Consequently, moderate price increases across heavily weighted industrial categories can contribute more to aggregate wholesale inflation than larger proportional movements in smaller sectors.

The general wholesale price index registered a cumulative response of approximately 0.5%, statistically significant only between the fifth and seventh months in the baseline analysis. Other transportable goods showed no statistically significant cumulative response.

The contrasting results demonstrate why aggregate inflation indicators can conceal economically important pressures. Relatively contained overall wholesale inflation may coexist with substantial increases in the costs of materials essential for industrial production and food-related activities.

Saudi Vision 2030 faces a supply chain resilience test

The findings carry particular significance for Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify economic activity and develop domestic productive capacity. Expanding manufacturing requires more than investment in industrial facilities; it also depends on predictable access to the inputs sustaining production.

Global supply disruptions can weaken this predictability by raising procurement expenses, increasing delivery times and complicating inventory management. Such pressures may affect production planning and investment decisions even after international logistics conditions improve.

The researchers therefore recommend treating supply chain resilience as an integral component of economic diversification rather than merely an operational concern for importers and logistics companies.

One proposed response involves improving inflation surveillance. Because wholesale inflation responses typically peak several months after a global supply shock, the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index could provide monetary and fiscal authorities with an early indication of emerging cost pressures.

Integrating this indicator into forecasting systems could strengthen policy preparedness before international disruptions fully affect domestic wholesale markets. The approach is particularly relevant because Saudi Arabia's fixed exchange-rate regime limits the exchange rate's capacity to absorb external shocks automatically.

Short-term responses could include improving strategic inventories of essential products and ensuring the availability of production inputs during periods of international disruption. These measures could help limit the transmission of temporary supply shortages into domestic costs.

Longer-term recommendations focus on diversifying import suppliers and transportation routes, strengthening domestic production of intermediate goods and raw materials, and reducing concentrated exposure to vulnerable international supply networks.

The researchers also connect these priorities with food security and sustainable industrial development. Agricultural price sensitivity highlights the importance of reliable food supply networks, while industrial input vulnerability reinforces the economic rationale for developing more resilient manufacturing capabilities.

For import-dependent emerging economies, the study offers a relevant framework for understanding why industrial expansion and external supply exposure must be considered together. Its findings also connect price stability with sustainable development objectives concerning food security, productive employment and resilient industrial infrastructure.

However, the evidence does not establish whether particular diversification investments would generate sufficient domestic production to offset future disruptions. Those outcomes would require separate evaluation.

Inflation forecasting needs a wider lens, but important uncertainties remain

The research makes a distinctive contribution by examining global supply chain shocks through wholesale prices rather than concentrating exclusively on consumer or producer price indices.

Its examination of individual product categories exposes differences that broader inflation measures can obscure. The use of two complementary statistical models also provides supporting evidence that the principal short-term response patterns are not dependent on a single estimation approach.

Nevertheless, several qualifications limit the strength of its conclusions. Both models rely on the same underlying structural identification assumptions, meaning their agreement does not independently establish that every estimated response reflects an exclusively supply-driven disruption.

The observation period also encompasses overlapping economic disturbances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent international logistics disruptions and geopolitical shocks associated with the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

Separating the effects of these developments is difficult because supply constraints, changing demand conditions and commodity price movements can occur simultaneously. The researchers acknowledge that future analysis should distinguish these channels more precisely.

Another limitation concerns the use of an aggregate global supply chain indicator. Different products and trading routes may experience disruptions of varying intensity, but a broad index cannot fully capture these sector-specific differences.

Some results also depend on statistical modelling choices. In particular, the aggregate wholesale price response becomes less robust under alternative lag specifications, requiring greater caution than the comparatively consistent sectoral findings. Most importantly, the study does not establish how wholesale price increases ultimately translate into consumer inflation. Its results therefore cannot determine the direct impact on household purchasing power or the distribution of inflation costs across income groups.

Future research could examine consumer-price transmission, distinguish supply-driven from demand-driven disruptions and investigate whether comparable patterns occur across other Gulf Cooperation Council economies.

The findings suggest that monetary surveillance, industrial policy and supply chain planning need closer coordination. Reliable access to essential goods, more diversified sourcing and improved anticipation of imported price pressures could strengthen economic resilience without assuming that global supply disruptions can be eliminated.

For an economy seeking to reduce its dependence on oil and expand domestic production, the ability to withstand interruptions in international trade may become as important as the capacity to attract investment and develop new industries.