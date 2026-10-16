Weverse Con Festival India unveils lineup of global k-pop and indian artists for its inaugural edition in Delhi

The Weverse Con Festival India has announced the artist lineup for its highly anticipated debut edition, bringing together some of the biggest names in K-pop and Indian music. It is scheduled to take place on March 27 and 28, 2027 in New Delhi. With this, the festival will mark its first edition outside Korea.

According to the press note, the two-day festival will feature an impressive roster of K-pop and global artists, including Bumzu, Dayoung, ENHYPEN, Eric Nam, Hwasa, Lara of global girl group KATSEYE, Lee Hyun, LE SSERAFIM, Rhea Raj and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The festival will also spotlight some of India’s leading contemporary musical voices, with Gini, King, RANJ X Clifr, Reble, and DJ Zelo joining the lineup. The international lineup brings together artists spanning generations, genres, and musical styles, highlighting the diversity of Weverse Con Festival India.

According to the press note, ENHYPEN will bring their cinematic musicality to the festival, while K-pop veteran Lee Hyun will deliver his signature emotional performance on stage. LE SSERAFIM will add their bold sound and powerful performance style to the lineup, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will showcase their diverse discography to Indian audiences. Together, these artists will represent the evolving sound and global influence of K-pop. BUMZU, the acclaimed producer known for his work behind SEVENTEEN’s music, will be seen in a new avatar, Dayoung will bring her confident and fearless energy onto the stage, while Eric Nam will return to India following his previous visits and the strong connection he has built with Indian fans.

Hwasa will captivate audiences with her unapologetic charisma and commanding stage presence. Lara of KATSEYE will represent a new generation of global pop talent, while Rhea Raj will add her signature maximalist aesthetic and high-energy performance to the festival, bringing a bold, dynamic edge to the lineup, as per the press note. The Indian lineup brings together established and emerging voices from across the country’s vibrant music scene. Gini, hip-hop artist King, who has made a significant mark on the Indian hip-hop landscape, RANJ X Clifr, Reble and DJ Zelo will represent the breadth of India’s contemporary music scene, spanning hip-hop, indie, and electronic sounds.

HYBE INDIA and BookMyShow Live will co-produce the India edition of Weverse Con Festival, working alongside HYBE and Weverse, which have brought the festival to life since its launch. Sarthak Arora, Head of Business Development, HYBE INDIA, said, “For years, Indian fans have been at the heart of K-pop, supporting our artists, celebrating their music and building a community that has continued to grow across generations. With Weverse Con Festival coming to India for the first time outside Korea, we’re bringing that connection closer than ever before. Our artists are equally excited to meet the fans who have stood by them from afar and experience their energy beyond the screen. We also want to make the festival as accessible as possible, as a way of giving back to the fans for the love, loyalty and unwavering support they have shown our artists over the years. This festival is a celebration of that shared journey, bringing artists and fans together in person and giving India’s passionate K-pop community a moment they can truly call their own,” as quoted in a press note. (ANI)