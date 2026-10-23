​Bank of ​Japan Governor ‌Kazuo Ueda is ​scheduled to speak at the International ‌Monetary Fund's central banking lecture in Washington on November 6, the central bank ‌said on Friday. After delivering a ‌speech, Ueda will hold a conversation with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ⁠according ​to ⁠the IMF's announcement posted on its website.

The ⁠event will follow the BOJ's two-day ​policy meeting concluding on October 30. ⁠A subsequent meeting will be held ⁠on December ​17-18. Many market players expect the BOJ to ⁠raise interest rates again by year-end, after ⁠having ⁠delivered two hikes this year including one in September.