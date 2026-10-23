BOJ chief Ueda to speak at IMF lecture on November 6
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to speak at the International Monetary Fund's central banking lecture in Washington on November 6, the central bank said on Friday. After delivering a speech, Ueda will hold a conversation with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, according to the IMF's announcement posted on its website.
The event will follow the BOJ's two-day policy meeting concluding on October 30. A subsequent meeting will be held on December 17-18. Many market players expect the BOJ to raise interest rates again by year-end, after having delivered two hikes this year including one in September.