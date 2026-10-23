Soccer-Asian Football Confederation boss says governing body is backing Infantino

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 10:48 IST
Soccer-Asian Football Confederation boss says governing body is backing Infantino

Asian Football Confederation head Sheikh Salman bin ​Ibrahim Al-Khalifa said on Friday the regional body would support Gianni ​Infantino's bid for reelection as FIFA president. Sheikh Salman ‌had ​previously backed opposition to Infantino's failed plan to sell off the commercial rights to FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors.

He had joined with the presidents of UEFA and CONCACAF to pen an open ‌letter calling the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan formulated by Infantino a "fundamental breach of trust". Infantino has apologised for mistakes "in relation to the communication and consultation process" for the FFE.

In Sheikh Salman's opening remarks at the AFC's extraordinary congress in Tokyo, the Bahraini said the region supported Infantino. "I think that we reaffirm our full ‌commitment, of course, to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as a FIFA president," he said in comments directed ‌at the Swiss-Italian, who was present at the meeting.

Infantino is up for reelection in March as he seeks a fourth term until 2031. Potential candidates must submit their nominations by November 18. IN THE PAST

Several key AFC members, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, had publicly declared their support for Infantino, and while Sheikh Salman acknowledged he had not seen eye to eye ⁠with the ​FIFA president on certain issues he said ⁠it was important to look to the future. "I want to make it clear: yes, we had some issues we spoke about in the past but let's not relate the two ⁠things together," said Sheikh Salman, who is also seeking a fourth term in office next year.

"I think the last few days we met in Zurich. You made it ​clear that there was a true, a clear understanding between us. "We need to move forward. And we believe football is strongest when we ⁠work together with a shared vision and a common purpose.

"As one Asian family we are ready to move forward, united in your support Gianni. I just want to make that clear today." Infantino ⁠also ​gave Sheikh Salman his backing in his address to delegates.

"You've been doing a fantastic job in AFC in the last 13 years, my dear Salman," he said. "You will do fantastically as well for the next how many years you want. And always, always with my full support, with ⁠the partnership of FIFA, because we have seen what we have been doing in the last years."

Asked later about Sheikh Salman's comments, Infantino said: "I feel ⁠great about the AFC's support." While Africa ⁠has also backed Infantino's reelection, he continues to face opposition from European soccer's governing body.

UEFA has sent a letter to FIFA seeking answers about his presidency, including questions over the FFE project and the FIFA Peace Prize. Reuters has ‌contacted UEFA for a ‌response to the AFC president's comments at the extraordinary congress.

(Writing by Michael Church ​in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

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