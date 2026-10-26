Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried has shed light on her decision to turn down the major Marvel role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, revealing that the choice came down to protecting her personal life and career choices. 

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 15:43 IST
Amanda Seyfried explains why she turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Amanda Seyfried (Photo/Instagram/@mingey). Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried has shed light on her decision to turn down the major Marvel role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, revealing that the choice came down to protecting her personal life and career choices. In a recent Q and A with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, as cited by People magazine, Seyfried explained that passing on the blockbuster franchise character, which was ultimately played by Zoe Saldana, felt clear-cut at the time.

“I think turning down Guardians of the Galaxy was just so obvious to me at the time,” Seyfried said, adding, “I’m like, ‘This is not going to be a hit. The tree and the raccoon are talking to each other. And also they’re all in space.’ And I was just like, ‘This will ruin my career if this is bad. And there’s a high chance that this could be bad.” Despite the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise over the past decade, Seyfried noted she has no regrets about declining the part.

“I mean, obviously I was wrong. But I still don’t take back that decision. I made it for myself. I made it for my family that I knew I wanted to have,” she shared, adding, “And I just don’t want to spend all the time in the makeup trailer. I just can’t sit still anyway. I really don’t like stunts, and I don’t like heights, and I don’t like pretending the entire world. I need something to hold on to.” Zoe Saldana went on to portray the green-skinned alien assassin across multiple films, including Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), as well as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026