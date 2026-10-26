Sierra Leone Validates 2026-2031 Plan to Strengthen Weather and Early Warning Services

The Sierra Leone Meteorological Agency (SLMet) has validated its Strategic Plan and Action Plan for 2026–2031, setting out how it will strengthen weather forecasting, climate information and early warning services to better protect lives, livelihoods and economic activity.

Validated at a workshop on 25 September 2026, the plans were prepared with support from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative's West Africa project, which supports operational forecasting systems and technical capacity development.

Government institutions, technical agencies, civil society organizations, academics and development partners contributed their needs and priorities through consultations, helping shape services for disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation, food security, aviation safety, water management, public health and sustainable development.

Better information will support decisions as climate hazards grow

Floods, landslides, droughts, coastal hazards and extreme weather continue to threaten communities and economic development in Sierra Leone, increasing the need for accurate, timely and accessible information that government agencies, residents and businesses can use to make decisions.

The plan sets a vision for citizens, institutions and the economy to become more resilient to severe weather and climate-related hazards by 2031 through the effective use of high-quality weather, climate and early warning services.

Five strategic goals underpin the strategy, supported by an Action Plan that identifies activities, expected outputs, performance indicators and implementation priorities for the period, providing a basis for organizing work and measuring progress.

Staffing and infrastructure gaps shape modernization priorities

SLMet's assessment identified institutional, staffing and infrastructure needs that limit its ability to fulfil its national mandate, including shortages of meteorologists and technical specialists and the need to expand and modernize observation networks.

Stronger forecasting capabilities, improved climate data management and more effective ways of distributing information are central priorities, connecting the collection and analysis of weather observations with the delivery of services people can use.

Planned investments cover observation infrastructure, operational forecasting systems, climate data management, a Quality Management System and stronger capabilities within the WMO Information System, addressing several parts of the agency's service delivery.

The strategy recognizes the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve services, placing emerging technologies alongside the staffing, infrastructure and operational improvements needed to strengthen the national meteorological service.

Partnerships will support financing and national development

The strategy aligns with Sierra Leone's Medium-Term National Development Plan 2024–2030 and supports national priorities covering food security, disaster risk reduction, renewable energy, climate resilience and sustainable economic growth.

It also responds to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Sustainable Development Goals, Early Warnings for All and WMO strategic priorities, connecting national improvements with wider commitments on disaster preparedness and development.

Implementation will depend on stronger partnerships with national institutions, development partners, academia, businesses, civil society, and regional and international organizations, with consultations identifying resource mobilisation, data sharing and capacity development as important areas for cooperation.

Partners will also contribute to developing weather and climate services around users' needs, helping SLMet translate targeted investments and institutional improvements into information that supports communities, economic sectors and public agencies facing weather-related risks.