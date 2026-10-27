"Qaatil nahi...aashiq hoon," says SRK as he unveils new explosive poster of 'King'

The poster features Shah Rukh Khan in a vengeful avatar, wielding a gun as he strides out of a tunnel engulfed in towering flames, creating a dramatic visual that hints at an intense, action-packed spectacle.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 11:12 IST
"Qaatil nahi...aashiq hoon," says SRK as he unveils new explosive poster of 'King'
Poster of King (Image source: SRK's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Just days ahead of his 61st birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans on Tuesday by unveiling a new poster of his much-anticipated film of the year, 'King'. The poster features Shah Rukh Khan in a vengeful avatar, wielding a gun as he strides out of a tunnel engulfed in towering flames, creating a dramatic visual that hints at an intense, action-packed spectacle.

Sporting an unbuttoned dark shirt that exposes his bloodied chest, the actor appears in a gritty look, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Along with the poster, it was Shah Rukh's caption that caught the attention of fans on social media.

"Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING," SRK wrote. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. The film marks Shah Rukh's reunion with Anand after their collaboration on 'Pathaan', which was released in theatres in 2023.

Sporting an unbuttoned dark shirt that exposes his bloodied chest, Shah Rukh's look hints at a gritty, action-packed cinematic spectacle in King. Recently, SRK conducted an interactive session on X, where he responded to several fan queries related to 'King', sharing updates about the film's post-production, visual effects and music.

The actor revealed he has been pulling late nights, closely overseeing the film's post-production and visual effects team. "Troubling RC VFX a lot. Sitting on Harry and Keiten's head to deliver the best. I think they might ban me from coming to the office late nights soon," he joked about his hands-on approach. Director Siddharth Anand isn't escaping the grind either. Expressing pride in the director's relentless dedication, SRK shared, "Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain... taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King."

When asked about music drops, SRK assured fans that playback maestro Arijit Singh is putting the final polish on the soundtrack. "Kar deta Abhi, Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist; it takes some time, rightfully." Never one to dodge box-office chatter, SRK fielded a cheeky question about King competing against packed holiday releases in December. Dismissing worries about getting sandwiched, he quipped, "Not at all... Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho... hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain."

'King' also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. According to reports, actors Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also expected to make special appearances in the film. (ANI)

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