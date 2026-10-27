Karnataka CM Shivakumar to meet Pralhad Joshi over sugarcane pricing issue, says “We stand by farmers”

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said farmers and sugar factory owners had agreed to accept the price fixed by the Central Government, adding that he would meet Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss the demand for an increase in sugar prices. Speaking to the media at the Circuit House in Belagavi before leaving for Bengaluru, Shivakumar said discussions with sugarcane farmers and factory owners had brought the two sides closer to a resolution. He emphasised that the state government would stand by farmers while also addressing the concerns raised by sugar factories.

“I met the farmers and the factory owners. We have resolved that we will have to accept the price fixed by the Central Government. Ultimately, we have to stand by the farmers. In the last 10 years, the sugar price has not been increased. The factory owners were also saying that until the sugar price is increased, they will not be able to pay the farmers. I will meet Pralhad Joshi and discuss with him. The Central Cabinet has to take this decision. I hope they will also understand the problem of the farmers and they will come out with a formula,” the Chief Minister said. Shivakumar said farmers were justified in seeking better prices, pointing out that sugar prices had remained unchanged for a decade. He also noted that sugarcane crushing had not started and expressed concern that the crop could dry up if it remained in the fields for longer.

The Chief Minister said around 80 factory owners had explained their difficulties during the discussions. According to him, factory owners had cited difficulties in securing loans from nationalised banks and said they were being forced to borrow from cooperative institutions at higher interest rates. He also highlighted the interdependence between farmers and sugar factories, noting that both sides needed each other to sustain the industry.

On the demand for an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar, Shivakumar said the matter required a decision by the Centre. He expressed hope that the Union Government would consider the difficulties faced by farmers and work out a suitable formula. “The Central Cabinet has to take this decision. According to me, it is not one state's problem; it is the country's problem. I hope they will also understand the problem of the farmers and they will come out with a formula,” he said.

Shivakumar said he would meet Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss the issue, adding that the state government alone could not resolve the matter. He also referred to the need for a decision on sugar pricing and the proposal to divide sugar sales into two parts. The Chief Minister said it had been decided to work towards a tripartite agreement involving farmers, sugar factories and the government.

“We will stand by both of them and will support,” he said, reiterating the state government's commitment to supporting farmers as well as factory owners. Shivakumar also thanked farmers for withdrawing the bandh and expressed confidence that Joshi would help address their concerns.

Referring to the long-pending nature of the issue, he said, “We can't change... it is a long-pending history which has gone. Traditions will have to go by our traditions which have been there.” (ANI)