‘Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business’ theatrical release pushed to early 2027

The release of ‘Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business’, which stars Anshuman Jha and Sarah Jane Dias, has been pushed from its planned Diwali 2026 slot to early 2027. The makers have confirmed that the film will have its world premiere at the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival in Belgium on November 7, 2026. The film has been selected for the festival, while its worldwide theatrical release has been moved to next year.

The sequel is directed by Victor Mukherjee and features Anshuman Jha, Sarah Jane Dias and Adil Hussain in key roles. It continues the story of Arjun Bakshi, an animal lover who takes on those involved in cruelty against animals. The makers said the change in the release plan would give them more time to prepare for the film’s worldwide theatrical release. The team is also set to present the film at the American Film Market (AFM) in November as it looks at options for a wider release in North America in 2027.

As per a release, in a statement, the producers at First Ray Films said, “We are thrilled to be premiering Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business during Diwali week in Belgium at Razor Reel Flanders. We are looking at a grander worldwide theatrical release in early 2027 for the sequel, giving the film the opportunity to reach audiences on a larger scale. In the meantime, we will be re-releasing Lakadbaggha Part 1 in select cinemas this November onwards, so audiences can revisit the birth story of our animal-lover vigilante franchise before Arjun Bakshi returns for his next adventure.” Meanwhile, the first instalment of ‘Lakadbaggha’ is set to return to select theatres across India in November. The re-release will give viewers a chance to revisit the story of Arjun Bakshi before the sequel arrives. The first film introduced Arjun as an animal lover who fights against animal cruelty. With the sequel, the makers are continuing the story while preparing for its international release.

‘Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business’ is expected to reach theatres worldwide in early 2027. (ANI)