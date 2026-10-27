Mumbai Police invoke MCOCA against all accused in Tiger Shroff firing case

The Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, against all accused in the case registered in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area. MCOCA provisions were invoked in DCB CID Crime Register No. 143/26, which was registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, police said.

The police said permission to invoke the provisions of MCOCA was granted by the competent authority under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act on October 27. “Accordingly, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA have been added to the said case against all accused. Further investigation is ongoing,” as per Mumbai Police.

The Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Monday remanded four accused to police custody till October 28 in the Tiger Shroff firing case. The four accused, Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, were produced before the Esplanade court (Killa Court) for the second time.

Defence lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar said the four had initially been placed on a three-day transit remand, during which they were subjected to extensive interrogation. "The four accused were produced in court today; this was their second appearance. Initially, they had been placed on a three-day transit remand. During that transit remand, they were subjected to extensive interrogation. Furthermore, the police requested an extension of their custody from today until the 31st. However, all relevant items, including their mobile phones, SIM cards, and bank debit cards, have already been recovered. So, the question arises: why would the police require further custody? That was the core of our argument today. The court has remanded them until the 28th. This is solely for the purpose of collecting voice samples...", he said.

Advocate Vikesh Mehra, representing accused Sumit, said the police had sought an additional four days of custody but the court granted only two days for the collection of a voice sample. "He was brought to court following a period of police remand. Now, the police had requested an additional four days of remand. However, the court has denied that request. The court has granted a two-day remand, after police said they need to obtain a voice sample. The court granted this two-day remand specifically for the purpose of collecting a voice sample. According to the police, Sumit’s role in this case is that he accompanied Kunal to Amritsar to procure weapons. However, the police do not have any concrete evidence to prove whether or not he actually brought back any weapons...", Mehra said.

The case pertains to the shooting that took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Juhu, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries. (ANI)