Meloni's email targeted in cyberattack on Italian lower house

Prime ​Minister Giorgia ​Meloni's email account ‌was among ​those targeted in a cyberattack on the IT ‌systems of Italy's lower house of parliament in recent days, a source in ‌the assembly said on Tuesday. The official ‌did not specify whether the prime minister's parliamentary email was accessed but said there ⁠was ​no security emergency ⁠as all necessary protective measures had been activated.

Meloni's ⁠office said her parliamentary email was ​not the one used for government communications. The ⁠attack also targeted other lawmakers in the ⁠Chamber ​of Deputies and other institutions, the source said.

Cyberattacks have multiplied across ⁠Italy and Europe in recent years, targeting governments, ⁠infrastructure ⁠and companies, disrupting services and raising fears over data breaches.