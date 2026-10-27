Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Melanie Laurent begin shooting for Ritesh Batra’s ‘Long Years Ago’

Filmmaker Ritesh Batra has begun principal photography for 'Long Years Ago', a comedy-drama starring Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and French actor Melanie Laurent. Set in 1991, the film is being shot in Mumbai and centres on a family forced to confront the things its members have left unsaid.

The project brings Batra, best known for his acclaimed feature 'The Lunchbox' (2013), together with Saif and Vidya, who are reuniting after their debut film together, 'Parineeta.' Laurent, known for her performances in 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'Now You See Me', completes the principal cast announced for the film.

Describing the film's central theme, the makers said it tells “the story of a family that has gone too long without saying the things that matter, and what happens when they’re finally forced to find the words.” Saif expressed an immediate connection with the script, highlighting the filmmaker's ability to tell intimate stories that resonate with audiences across cultures.

“Ritesh has an extraordinary gift for telling deeply personal stories that resonate across cultures. Long Years Ago is a film about love, family, and the things we often struggle to say to one another, and I felt an immediate connection to it. Collaborating with Melanie, Vidya, and this exceptional team is exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience this deeply moving story,” the actor said, as per a press statement cited by Deadline. Batra also shared his enthusiasm for working with the three actors.

“I am tremendously honoured to be working with Saif, Vidya and Melanie, and to see these great actors bring characters that are so close to my heart to life,” the filmmaker said. For Vidya, the film marks an opportunity to collaborate with Batra, whose work she has admired since 'The Lunchbox', while also reuniting with Saif after Parineeta, her first film.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of Ritesh Batra’s next film. I’ve been a huge admirer of his work ever since The Lunchbox, and have been hoping to collaborate with him for the longest time. There’s such a beautiful sensitivity and honesty to his storytelling. What makes this even more special is that I get to reunite with Saif after Parineeta, my very first film! I can’t wait to experience the magic of working with both Ritesh and Saif,” she said. Laurent, meanwhile, recalled meeting Batra at the Marrakech Film Festival 15 years ago and their shared aspiration to work together in Mumbai.

“I met Ritesh fifteen years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival, and we shared this dream to meet in Mumbai one day. I immediately loved this new project, and I am more than honoured and happy to be a part of it,” she said. 'Long Years Ago' is a collaborative venture from Adeel Ahmed and Ritesh Batra’s film and television outfit, 'Poetic License', in partnership with Jio Studios and Good Chaos.

Jyoti Deshpande is producing the film on behalf of Jio Studios. Good Chaos team members Mike Goodridge and Teresa Moneo, along with Siddharth Mehra, are serving as executive producers. Batra earned international recognition with 'The Lunchbox', which starred Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

He subsequently directed international projects including 'The Sense of an Ending' and 'Our Souls at Night', featuring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Principal photography for 'Long Years Ago' has now begun in Mumbai. Further details about the film's release plans have not been announced yet. (ANI)