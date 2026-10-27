Keanu Reeves replaces Alan Ritchson in action thriller 'Maelstrom'

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is set to headline the upcoming Netflix action film 'Maelstrom', taking over the lead role from 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson, who has exited the project for undisclosed reasons. 

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 19:29 IST
Keanu Reeves replaces Alan Ritchson in action thriller 'Maelstrom'
Keanu Reeves (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is set to headline the upcoming Netflix action film 'Maelstrom', taking over the lead role from 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson, who has exited the project for undisclosed reasons. Deadline confirmed the news that Keanu Reeves is now set to lead the feature, which is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known for his work on Carry-On.

In 'Maelstrom', Keanu Reeves will play a Federal Marshal assigned to protect the fiancée of an arms dealer turned witness. According to Deadline, the character must defend her through one brutal night as a hurricane cuts off communication, strands them without reinforcements, and unleashes the dealer’s men on their safe house.

The current draft of the script is written by Mark Bianculli, following an initial draft by the late Gregory Fitzpatrick. The project has a lengthy history in Hollywood, having originally been set up as a spec script at Warner Bros. back in 1993.

Jeff Robinov is set to produce alongside Tabitha Shick of Talking Pictures. Coming off the fourth instalment of the 'John Wick' franchise, Reeves has continued to expand his active slate of projects.

His upcoming ventures include entering talks to lead James Wan’s take on the South Korean crime actioner 'The Gangster', 'The Cop', 'The Devil' for Paramount, reprising his voice role as Shadow in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4', and starring in an adaptation of the forthcoming Oliver Lowe novel Kill Current: A Jon Hendricks Thriller under his new banner, Two Dragonflies. Additional upcoming projects for Reeves include the Warner Bros. sci-fi film 'Shiver' and 'The Entertainment System Is Down' from director Ruben Ostlund. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026