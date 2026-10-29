Isha brings Adiyogi and Kailasha Vadyam at Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple

Isha volunteers offered Kailasha Vadyam, a sacred musical offering, at Shree Babulnath Temple in Mumbai for the first time on Thursday, October 29. The offering followed a ceremonial procession of Adiyogi to the temple. Anant and Akash Ambani took darshan of Adiyogi and offered Aarti at the temple during the occasion.

Kailasha Vadyam refers to the music played in Kailash, the abode of Adiyogi Shiva. Through the sounds of sacred instruments, it seeks to create an atmosphere that offers people the possibility of experiencing Kailash wherever the offering takes place. Rooted in devotion, Kailasha Vadyam is intended to aid one in realising the state of Shiva. Following its offering at Shree Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Kailasha Vadyam is now being offered at temples across Maharashtra for the first time. The next offerings will take place on October 29 at Shri Bhulingeshwar Temple in Chembur from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, followed by Shri Kopineshwar Temple in Thane from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

The team will then travel to Nashik and Pune. On October 31, Kailasha Vadyam will be offered at Shree Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. On November 1, the offering will take place at Shree Someshwar Temple in Pune from 11 AM to 1 PM, followed by Shree Khandoba Temple in Jejuri from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Devotees will be offered sacred Rudraksha Beads along with Vibhuti, sacred ash, as Prasadam.

These offerings will give devotees across Maharashtra an opportunity to experience Kailasha Vadyam at their local temples. Kailasha Vadyam can be offered free of cost at any Shiva temple. Temples interested in making this offering available to their devotees can contact Isha at 83000 83111 or email info@shivanga.org. (ANI)